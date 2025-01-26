'Don't Underestimate That Woman!' Clash On Fox News After Host Calls AOC 'Smart Democrat'

Three Fox News hosts clashed on Sunday after one called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) a "smart Democrat."
By David EdwardsJanuary 26, 2025

During a segment on Fox & Friends, host Charlie Hurt complimented the political awareness of Ocasio-Cortez.

"And smart Democrats realize that they have a real problem," he said. And I think one of those smart Democrats is AOC."

"Wait a sec! Wait a sec!" co-host Jason Chaffetz exclaimed.

"I'm with Charlie on this," co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy interrupted. "I think you don't underestimate that woman!"

"Yeah, I think that we make fun of a lot of the stupid things she says. And she does say some stupid things," Hurt argued. "But she is a lot more in tune with where people are than you would think she was based on some of the stupid things she says."

Hurt pointed to Ocasio-Cortez's warning that President Donald Trump was more dangerous than ever because he had become "normalized."

Campos-Duffy pointed out that Trump was not treated like a "normal human" during his first term.

"And now they can't stop it," she said. "It's happened."

"AOC, in my opinion, is an idiot," Chaffetz quipped.

"Say what you will about her," Campos-Duffy replied. "She's, for a woman, especially who has a degree in economics, she's economically ignorant."

"But she understands the culture," she added. "And that's why she's worried."

Discussion

