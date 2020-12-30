Rachel Campos-Duffy Claims Public School 'Communists’ Brainwashed AOC

Rachel Campos Duffy was on Faux News raising the great Red Scare by saying that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Squad and others like them were growing in number and strength in Congress and the only way to stop them was for Georgians to get out and vote for the Republican candidates.

But she was not done there. Campos Duffy also said that the reason that AOC was a socialist now was because she had been brainwashed and indoctrinated in elementary school by the socialists, Marxists, communists, radicalists and any other -ist that she could think off.

This conspiracy theory is nothing new for Campos Duffy. She has been spewing it for years. But it's not even an original thought. The Republicans, as a whole, have been echoing it for the past 50 years.

It all originated from the Lewis Powell Memo, which has been called the blueprint for the corporate takeover of America. Powell wrote it to the US Chamber of Commerce in 1971. It raises the red scare throughout and lays out their game plan for everything they've been doing, including blaming the schools for indoctrinating the kids at a young age:

Although origins, sources and causes are complex and interrelated, and obviously difficult to identify without careful qualification, there is reason to believe that the campus is the single most dynamic source. The social science faculties usually include members who are unsympathetic to the enterprise system. They may range from a Herbert Marcuse, Marxist faculty member at the University of California at San Diego, and convinced socialists, to the ambivalent liberal critic who finds more to condemn than to commend. Such faculty members need not be in a majority. They are often personally attractive and magnetic; they are stimulating teachers, and their controversy attracts student following; they are prolific writers and lecturers; they author many of the textbooks, and they exert enormous influence — far out of proportion to their numbers — on their colleagues and in the academic world. Social science faculties (the political scientist, economist, sociologist and many of the historians) tend to be liberally oriented, even when leftists are not present. This is not a criticism per se, as the need for liberal thought is essential to a balanced viewpoint. The difficulty is that “balance” is conspicuous by its absence on many campuses, with relatively few members being of conservatives or moderate persuasion and even the relatively few often being less articulate and aggressive than their crusading colleagues. This situation extending back many years and with the imbalance gradually worsening, has had an enormous impact on millions of young American students. In an article in Barron’s Weekly, seeking an answer to why so many young people are disaffected even to the point of being revolutionaries, it was said: “Because they were taught that way.” Or, as noted by columnist Stewart Alsop, writing about his alma mater: “Yale, like every other major college, is graduating scores’ of bright young men … who despise the American political and economic system.” As these “bright young men,” from campuses across the country, seek opportunities to change a system which they have been taught to distrust — if not, indeed “despise” — they seek employment in the centers of the real power and influence in our country, namely: (i) with the news media, especially television; (ii) in government, as “staffers” and consultants at various levels; (iii) in elective politics; (iv) as lecturers and writers, and (v) on the faculties at various levels of education.

This playbook then lays out the need for corporate-minded people to take over these campuses by becoming teachers, speakers, and by closely controlling what goes into textbooks.

I mean, after all, the Republicans can't possibly let the kiddos become too educated in things like science, human nature or critical thinking. That's how they get indoctrinated in liberalism!

So next time you hear Campos Duffy or any other right wing squawking head or politician repeating these lines, keep in mind that they are just sellouts and corporate prostitutes, then vote for the Democrats.