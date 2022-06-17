Fox News Host: AOC Doesn't Represent Latinos Because She Drives A Tesla

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy suggested that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) could not authentically represent the Hispanic community because she drives a Tesla automobile.
"Think about the face of the Democrat [sic] Party Latino," Campos-Duffy said on Fox & Friends Thursday. "It's AOC. She's, you know, from Westchester. She barely speaks Spanish. She drives a Tesla. She's a social justice warrior from Boston University. She pro-abortion."

The Fox News host added: "She's all these things that aren't, you know, don't actually represent the Hispanic community."

