Windsor Mayor Calls Out Trump's Latest 'Insane' Sh*tpost About Canada

Canada's new $6.4 billion bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, recently came under attack by Trump. He's threatening to keep it closed until the United States is "fully compensated." Extortion talk is nothing new from Trump, but at least in this instance, someone is finally calling out such talk for what it is, just insanity from a demented old man.

Dilkens also trolled Trump's crazy talk about China terminating hockey in Canada.

Source: CBC News

U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to stall the opening of the new border crossing between Detroit and Windsor, Ont., is "just insane," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. In wide-ranging post on Truth Social Monday, Trump complained that Canada has treated the United States unfairly and says he will not allow the bridge to open until “the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve.” “With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset,” Trump wrote.

...

"It's just insane, when I read that post, I can't believe what I'm reading, but it's par for the course," Dilkens said.

Thankfully the bridge was named after Gordie Howe before China terminates hockey and eliminates the Stanley Cup! @usconstoronto @usembassyottawa @USAmbCanada pic.twitter.com/meK17NAWzr — Mayor Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) February 10, 2026

