'Tone Deaf': Trump's Granddaughter Flaunts Secret Service On Luxury Shopping Trip

Kai Trump, granddaughter of the president of the United States, made a video bragging about taking her Secret Service agents on a luxury shopping trip.

In a 20-minute YouTube video titled "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon," Kai Trump shared her experience shopping at the upscale grocery chain.

"Alright, guys, well, welcome back to the channel," the MAGA influencer began. "Right now, we are in Erewhon, which is in LA. This is to be an Erewhon video. and everything I get from Erewhon... Erewhon is the most expensive grocery store, pretty much out there. Everything's crazy expensive."

At one point, the president's granddaughter joked that the shipping trip was so expensive that she would have to "file for bankruptcy."

The spree came as a war in Iran started by Kai Trump's grandfather was causing gas prices to spike to over $3 a gallon in many states.

Commenters on X blasted her for the "tone deaf" shopping trip.

"Time to enlist, girly," one person wrote.

"Give me a break. Put a uniform on," Tracey Gallagher agreed.