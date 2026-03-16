Trump Blames Iran War After 'Delaying' Purported Trip To China

A spokesperson for President Donald Trump said the U.S. commander-in-chief had delayed his upcoming trip to China because of the war with Iran.
Trump Blames Iran War After 'Delaying' Purported Trip To China
By David EdwardsMarch 16, 2026

A spokesperson for President Donald Trump said the U.S. commander-in-chief had delayed his upcoming trip to China because of the war with Iran.

Trump had said he was traveling to China on March 31, although the Chinese government never confirmed the trip.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt admitted to correspondent Kellie Meyer that the trip had been delayed due to the war in Iran.

“If the meeting for some reason was rescheduled, it would be rescheduled because of logistics,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained to CNBC. “The president wants to remain in D.C. to coordinate the war, and traveling abroad at a time like this may not be optimal.”

Bessent said that delaying the trip could take pressure off China as Trump negotiates to open the Strait of Hormuz in Iran.

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