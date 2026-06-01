Ken Paxton Drags Donald: I'm 'Scandal Plagued' Like He Is

The most scandal-plagued Attorney General I've ever seen in my over 20 years covering Congress, the Republican Senate candidate in Texas, former MAGA sycophant Ken Paxton used Demented Donald to fend of Maria Bartiromo's questions on his issues and claimed his alleged scandals in office were no different than Donald Trump's.

Yikes. See, if nobody's been able to prove anything in a court of law against him he's innocent, just like Trump. Paxton ignores Trump's felony convictions in New York.

Talk about being classless, did Paxton do this interview in a witness protection hotel?

MARIA: Well, what are you gonna do about your own your own record and your own perception? The Wall Street Journal describes you as scandal-plagued. PAXTON: Well, look at that was all pushed by Karl Rove and I understand how that works and I get why they said that, but the reality is they could say the same thing about Donald Trump. When you're fighting the fight for unfortunately, you get attacked and you have to defend yourself and when you do that and they don't, they're not successful they still accuse you of things. Accusations don't mean that the thing actually happened. They have to prove these things in our country. That they did not do with President Trump and that they did not do with me and yet they continue to act like something bad happened when they have no proof of it.

Trump was convicted of 34 fraud felonies in New York and also found to have raped E. Jean Carroll, but sure, no one proved anything.

Being the Attorney General in Texas has its perks and when Paxton was about to go to trial on multiple felony charges he settled the securities fraud case by paying $300,000 in restitution as well as performing 100 hours of community service and 15 hours of legal ethics education.

An innocent man that does not make.

In 2023, he was impeached by the Texas Republic led House by a vote of 121–23, only to be spared by the their super majority in their Senate.

Smearing James Talarico with juvenile and cringeworthy names won't help his campaign. He's as corrupt as Donald and used that comparison aptly.