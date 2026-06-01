The Voting Machine Vulnerability No One Will Touch

Epstein, Musk, and a statement mirroring NSA math that could be about vote hacking. Got it?
By Cliff SchecterJune 1, 2026

While Cliff's off somewhere working his way through a continent’s worth of carbohydrates, David Shuster and Ellie Leonard held down the fort — and brought reinforcements. They were joined by journalist Kait Justice (of Substack Downwind of Truth), whose latest pulls on a thread almost no one in corporate media will touch.

She discussed a set of overlooked vulnerabilities—to both foreign and domestic bad actors—in America’s voting infrastructure that go around certified machines themselves. A strange mathematical technique Jeffrey Epstein, in emails in the released files, was hunting for code-breakers who knew how to use. It lines up with an offhand boast from Elon Musk about unleashing “an anomaly in the matrix” that Kait noticed lined up with a very specific piece of NSA-grade math. Epstein, Musk, and a statement mirroring NSA math that could be about vote hacking. Got it?

Is she saying the 2024 election was stolen? No. Is she saying it’s technically possible — and that no one in a position to investigate is bothering to? Yes, and that's what's so insane. There are no conspiracy theories here, just a search for verifiable evidence, which would take nothing more than verifying votes in a swing state. Or what every other democracy on Earth does to be safe. Why won't Democrats demand this?

Read the rest of this story connecting Epstein to Musk to our voting software and super creepy coincidences, if that's what they are, at BAM.

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