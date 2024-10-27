Former Model Says Trump Groped Her In Front Of Jeffrey Epstein

Yet another woman has accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct. Stacey Williams, a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, has opened up about an incident in which she said Trump groped her, in 1993, while Jeffrey Epstein watched.

Williams, now 56, said she decided to come forward after learning that a film about the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue would become public and would include an interview with her about her alleged experience, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. “She said she contemplated coming forward during Trump’s first bid for president in 2016 but was worried about the ramifications for her then-teenage daughter. Now, her daughter is grown, and Williams said the documentary’s release was the catalyst for her to speak out,” The Inquirer said.

Williams also told her story on CNN. In that interview, Williams said Epstein, whom she briefly dated, brought her into Trump Tower. As Epstein watched and smiled, Williams said Trump’s “hands started moving and they were on you know, on the side of my breasts, on my hips, back down to my butt, back up, sort of then, you know, they were just on me the whole time.”

“Then he and Jeffrey just kept talking and, like, looking at each other and smiling,” Williams added.

After leaving Trump Tower, Epstein berated her for allowing Trump to touch her.

“I just had this really, like sickening feeling that it was coordinated, that somehow the whole thing was – I was rolled in there like a piece of meat for some kind of weird, twisted game.”

Williams ended the relationship with Epstein soon afterward and said she was unaware of his predatory behavior that was later revealed. She also showed CNN a postcard from Trump she says was delivered to her modeling agency by courier not long after the encounter. It shows a photo of Mar-a-Lago and writing that sure looks like Trump’s. It says, “Stacey – Your home away from home. Love Donald.”

“I felt sick to my stomach,” Williams said.

Williams also said that the reason she did not tell anyone for so long because “I felt a wave of shame. I just couldn't think about it, face it, talk about it for a very long time. I put it in a little box inside of me, turned the key, locked it.”

CNN correspondent Sunlen Serfaty said three friends of Williams corroborated her account. “Each said that she told them about the incident with Trump and Epstein in 2006, 2015, and 16,” Serfaty reported.

Trump now pretends he’s “not a fan of Jeffrey Epstein” but Serfaty also pointed out that they were once good friends and that Trump called Epstein “a terrific guy.”

This is yet another reminder that Trump was caught on video, in 2005, boasting about the same kind of behavior Williams described: “I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything,” you can har him say.

Williams is the 27th woman to publicly accuse Trump of sexual misconduct.

That’s not including the unknown number of women and infants who have died or will die or suffer irreparable harm from Trump’s abortion bans.