Maternal Deaths In Texas Skyrocket Since Abortion Ban

If the so-called pro-lifers in Texas and elsewhere really cared about any lives except fetuses, they’d have already started reconsidering the anti-abortion laws that have proved to be killing women. The forced-birthers' silence tells you everything you need to know about their real agenda. They want control over women and their bodies, period.

NBC News published the shocking statistics coming out of Texas on September 20.

The number of women in Texas who died while pregnant, during labor or soon after childbirth skyrocketed following the state’s 2021 ban on abortion care — far outpacing a slower rise in maternal mortality across the nation, a new investigation of federal public health data finds. From 2019 to 2022, the rate of maternal mortality cases in Texas rose by 56%, compared with just 11% nationwide during the same time period, according to an analysis by the Gender Equity Policy Institute. The nonprofit research group scoured publicly available reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and shared the analysis exclusively with NBC News. “There’s only one explanation for this staggering difference in maternal mortality,” said Nancy L. Cohen, president of the GEPI. “All the research points to Texas’ abortion ban as the primary driver of this alarming increase.”

Texas’ abortion restrictions were instituted about a year before Roe v. Wade was overturned. So, there’s every reason to believe similar outcomes will start happening in other anti-abortion states.

It’s a Texas-sized disgrace that will almost certainly only get bigger.

That is, unless we put Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the White House and Democrats in charge in Congress. Harris has already said she wants to eliminate the filibuster in order to pass federal legislation protecting a woman’s right to abortion.