Hadley Duvall Calls Out Abortion Bans In Powerful DNC Moment

Hadley Duvall got a standing ovation on the first night of the DNC giving one of the most powerful speeches of the evening. The 22-year-old is an activist who was raped by her stepfather, becoming pregnant when she was 12. Duvall called out Donald Trump and abortion bans in her powerful DNC speech.

"He calls it 'a beautiful thing, What is so beautiful about a child having to carry her parents' child?

The Kentucky native created a TV commercial for Gov. Andy Beshear in 2023 about abortion rights and went on to create an ad for the Biden-Harris campaign.

When Gov. Beshear took the DNC stage, he called Duvall "one of the bravest people I’ve ever met."

Gov. Andy Beshear, who's Duvall's governor, begins his remarks with this:



"Hadley Duvall is one of the bravest people I've ever met." https://t.co/azYPIRnDp3 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 20, 2024

During a night of powerful DNC speeches, the 22-year-old's words stood out. Watch Duvall's entire speech below, you'll be blown away by this young woman's bravery.