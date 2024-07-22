Dem Officeholders Unite Behind Kamala Harris

Less than a half-hour after posting his announcement that he would not continue his campaign for a second term, President Joe Biden put out a second statement, in which he fully endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the next Democratic nominee.

However, several other names have been tossed around as potential contenders over the last few weeks. If some in the party get their wish for some form of open convention or “mini-primary,” those may be the names involved.

Whether Harris moves directly into the role of Democratic nominee or has to fight for that position could be as significant to the party’s chances in November as Biden’s decision to stand aside. Potential rivals to Harris’ position as nominee are largely the most common, traditional sort of presidential candidates—governors. But there are others in Congress—and even within the Biden administration—whose names are being suggested.

Here’s what we know about the decisions of some of the names that more frequently appear on the list of possible contenders.

WHO’S OUT

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro: Endorsing Harris

Shortly before Biden’s bombshell announcement, Shapiro gave an interview where he was asked directly whether he would run as vice president on a ticket headed up by Harris.

"I'm not going to get into hypotheticals,” said Shapiro. “The president has made clear he is running, [and] I am proud to serve as Pennsylvania governor.”

But it was only a few hours after Biden’s withdrawal before Shapiro joined in endorsing the vice president.

I’ve known Kamala Harris for nearly two decades—we’ve both been prosecutors, we’ve both stood up for the rule of law, we’ve both fought for the people and delivered results. Kamala Harris is a patriot worthy of our support, and she will continue the work of generations of Americans who came before us to perfect our union, protect our democracy, and advance real freedom. She has served the country honorably as Vice President and she is ready to be President. The best path forward for the Democratic Party is to quickly unite behind Vice President Harris and refocus on winning the presidency. … I will do everything I can to help elect Kamala Harris as the 47th President of the United States.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom: Endorsing Harris

In a statement made earlier this month, Newsom told the Los Angeles Times that he would not run against Harris if she became the nominee. CBS News’ sources indicated that was still the case following Biden’s withdrawal, saying that Newsom was "preparing to stand down," and that they did not believe he would challenge the vice president.

On Sunday afternoon, Newsom endorsed Harris writing, "With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump’s dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President, Kamala Harris.”

Newsom is the only one of Harris’ potential challengers who is also not on the list of potential vice presidential candidates. Harris and Newsom are both from California, so the governor will likely have to wait out this cycle.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore: Will reportedly endorse Harris

Reports from both Axios and NOTUS indicate that Moore is expected to endorse Harris on Monday.

Moore’s statement on Biden’s stepping aside is probably the most personal and moving, noting that Biden is a man “deeply in love with his family, his country, and the promise of America.” It’s also the only message that extends thanks to first lady, Dr. Jill Biden.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: Not running

Whitmer’s reaction to Biden stepping aside included this statement:

My job in this election will remain the same: doing everything I can to elect Democrats and stop Donald Trump, a convicted felon whose agenda of raising families’ costs, banning abortion nationwide, and abusing the power of the White House to settle his own scores is completely wrong for Michigan.

Whitmer certainly suggested that she would not be trying to take the lead role over the next three months, but her statement was far from definitive.

However, MichiganRep. Debbie Dingell appeared to confirm Whitmer’s position in a statement to MSNBC, in which she said that the governor was “not a candidate for any office this year.” That was backed up by a Bloomberg report in which a person close to Whitmer stated that Whitmer does not intend to challenge Harris for the nomination.

As of this writing, Whitmer has not formally endorsed Harris.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear: Endorsing Harris

On Monday, Beshear appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and endorsed Harris.

"The vice president is smart and strong, which will make her a good president," he said. "The contrast between her and those running on the other side couldn't be clearer."

Beshear has managed to sustain high popularity while fighting against a Republican-dominated legislature in a deep red state, but compared to Whitmer or Shapiro, he may be less viable as a VP alternative simply because he may not been seen as boosting the ticket in a critical swing state. He was noncommittal about whether he would be interested in the role, saying, “If somebody calls you on that, what you do is at least listen.”

Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker: Endorsing Harris

On Monday, Pritzker endorsed Harris. He was one of the few potential candidates with deep enough pockets that starting a campaign with empty coffers might not be an issue.

Vice President Harris has proven, at every point in her career, that she possesses the skills, strength, and character to lead this country and the vision to better the lives of all Americans. From protecting women’s rights to defending American workers and strengthening the middle class, Vice President Harris is a champion of the American values we hold dear. She represents our Party’s best chance to defeat Donald Trump in November, and I will work my heart out to help her do that.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: Highly unlikely Endorsing Harris

That a member of Biden’s Cabinet would stand up against his endorsed vice president is on the very high end of highly unlikely. However, Buttigieg remains very popular and his name has been frequently mentioned a potential member of a Democratic ticket.

On Sunday evening, Buttigieg added his name to those officially endorsing Harris.

"Kamala Harris is now the right person to take up the torch, defeat Donald Trump, and succeed Joe Biden as president," he said in a statement.

WHO KNOWS?

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips: Calling for a “straw poll”

Dean Phillips is going to Dean Phillips. In this case, that includes reacting to Biden’s statement by saying that he got into the race “in the spirit of Paul Revere, not George Washington,” and finishing his thoughts on what may be the most critical political moment in decades with “Giddy up!”

Phillips then offered what seemed like an endorsement of Harris, calling her “talented, experienced, and well-prepared to beat Donald Trump and serve as our President.”

But an hour later, Phillips appeared to go all-in on a hackneyed plan for a popularity contest at the Democratic National Convention.

Conduct a straw poll among Dem delegates of potential candidates. Invite [Kamala Harris] and the top three other vote getters to a series of four, televised town halls w/audiences of delegates before voting at the convention.

If you’re wondering what that would look like, the top three vote-getters after Biden were Phillips, Marianne Williamson, and Jason Palmer—though all three were outpolled by “uncommitted,” which drew only 4.25%.

The best thing about this plan is that people are already very practiced at ignoring Dean Phillips.

During a Sunday evening interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Phillips predicted that Harris would win his little town hall contest, and insisted that “I do not wish to run.”

So what is Phillips actually supporting? Whatever will get him another 15 minutes in front of the cameras.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include endorsements from Buttigieg, Beshear, and Pritzker.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.