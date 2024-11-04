Pete Buttigieg Amazingly Takes On 25 Undecided Voters In Debate

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg debated 25 undecided voters, and the results were pretty good. However, one participant remarkably mentioned that the Vice President speaks in "word salad," which is not actually a thing. Still, Buttigieg was very Buttigieg-y and remained polite throughout the debate. Jubilee Media shared the discussion on YouTube.

Before the debate, out of the 25 undecided voters, six were leaning toward Kamala Harris, four were leaning toward Donald Trump, and five were leaning 3rd party. A stunning eleven voters were leaning toward not voting in the election.

"What I want voters like you to hear is anything but a vote for her works out to being a vote for him right now," Buttigieg told one participant. "Because this is a swing state that could come down to a couple of votes per precinct. And one of those votes might be you."

As for Jill Stein voters, "However, one of two things is about to happen. Right. Jill Stein is not going to become President of the United States. Donald Trump is, or Kamala Harris is," he said.

One voter, Alina, said, "Before hearing Pete speak today, I was going to abstain from voting. He did give me some clarity and answered some questions that I had."

"I wasn't going vote at all, actually, but after hearing him, I'm pretty confident in my decision now," another undecided voter said.

The results?

The number of undecideds doubled for Harris, with 5 opting to vote for Trump, 6 planning to vote for a third party, and 3 deciding not to vote. And nearly 900,000 people have viewed the video so far.

Well done, Transportation Secretary, Mayor, and potential future President Pete Buttigieg!