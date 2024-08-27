Old Scaredy Cat Caves, Agrees To Debate Harris On 'Fake News' ABC

Donald Trump previously suggested that he would back out of the scheduled televised debate with Kamala Harris next month, calling ABC "fake news," even though the former President and President Joe Biden agreed on a Sept. 10 debate on the same network.

The Harris campaign has mercilessly mocked Trump, including a video of the felonious former President waffling on debating Kamala, complete with chicken clucking noises in the background. Trump is caving, but it's unclear in his juvenile rant on Truth Social whether he agreed to not having the mics muted as Harris reportedly wanted, except he did mention that the rules would be the same as agreed upon between Biden and Trump.

"I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris," Lumpy wrote. "It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania."

"The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden," he continued. "The Debate will be "stand up," and Candidates cannot bring notes, or "cheat sheets." We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a "fair and equitable" Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!)."

"Harris would not agree to the FoxNews Debate on September 4th, but that date will be held open in case she changes her mind or, Flip Flops, as she has done on every single one of her long held and cherished policy beliefs," he added. "A possible third Debate, which would go to NBC FAKE NEWS, has not been agreed to by the Radical Left. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

So, it seems clear that fact-checking will not occur during the debate to call him out on his lies. During Trump's debate with Biden, he spewed out a mountain of lies that were left unchecked.

What is clear is that Trump, in true Trumpy fashion, is trying to discredit the network before the debate, and that's because he's scared. The felon should be afraid. He'll be debating a skilled former prosecutor with an impressive resume.

And VP Harris won't put up with this from the adjudicated illiterate rapist who practically had pedophile Jeffrey Epstein on speed dial:

Donald Trump awkwardly lurked behind Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate https://t.co/eSmhNEn3aj pic.twitter.com/y1TGdTTcol — CNN (@CNN) October 10, 2016

Well, I know what I'm doing on the 10th. I'm going to watch Kamala Harris mop the floor with that slob.

Update: It just got more confusing:

As Trump claims ABC debate rules agreed on to def include muted mics, same as at CNN debate, Harris campaign suggests otherwise. "Both candidates have publicly made clear their willingness to debate with unmuted mics for the duration of the debate to fully allow for substantive… — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 27, 2024

Update: