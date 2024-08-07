Scaredy Cat Felon: 'The World Has Gone To S*** In The Last 2 Weeks!'

Donald Trump, the anywhere, anytime, any place guy, still hasn't agreed to debate Kamala Harris on ABC. Harris and Walz have garnered astounding support and enthusiasm at arenas filled to capacity. The felon is terrified, and he should be.

Trump sent out an email blast titled, "The World Has Gone To S*** In The Last 2 Weeks!" Now, let's see. What happened two weeks ago? Kamala entered the race and captivated audiences filled with Democrats, independents, swing voters, and the coveted woman vote.

Meanwhile, Trump is still offering only chaos, division, and lies. For example:

THE WORLD HAS GONE TO S*** AND KAMALA IS NOWHERE TO BE FOUND! It's been over two weeks since Kamala was installed as the Democrat nominee, and since then, THE WORLD IS ON FIRE! The stock market is CRASHING! Unemployment is RISING! Wars in the Middle East are spiraling OUT OF CONTROL! And Kamala Harris hasn't had a press conference in over TWO WEEKS! Kamala is asleep at the switch, but as you're reading this message, liberal billionaires are dumping HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS into her campaign. If we're going to spread our message of PEACE & PROSPERITY, it will be because of your support. I know the economy is in the tanks all thanks to the "leadership" of Kamala.

The stock market is fine, you weirdo -- that was a one-day thing, and the unemployment rate is 4.3%. Crime was up during Trump's time in office, coal production declined -- despite his campaign promise, the number of people who lacked health coverage rose by 3 million, and he left office in disgrace with the worst job numbers since Herbert Hoover.

This is why Trump is losing his shit:

Holy shit, this is the line today to see Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. People are excited and showing the hell up! pic.twitter.com/7fmzd66IIa — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 7, 2024

In short, we're fine, Donald. Sit your flabby ass down, and take all of the seats.