The Felon Is Frantic, Part Infinity

You knew this was coming. Kamala's crowds are getting to him.
The Felon Is Frantic, Part Infinity
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJuly 31, 2024

The felon is seething after presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris gave an inspiring speech in Georgia featuring Grammy award winner Megan Thee Stallion. At least 15,000 people attended the event with some left outside as it was filled to capacity. Trump's cultish following isn't happy either. After all, what entertainers are Trump supporters? They have Kid Rock, Lee Greenwood, and Kanye West.

Trump took to Truth Social, and predictably, the former President was hate-watching the packed event.

"Crazy Kamala Harris, voted the WORST Vice President in American history, needed a concert to bring people into the Atlanta arena, and they started leaving 5 minutes into her speech," he insisted. "I don't need concerts or entertainers, I just have to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Trump supporters claim that a few people back in the rafters left their seats about 15 minutes after Kamala started talking, but we've seen droves of people leaving Trump rallies early. MAGA desperately wonders if the attendees were there to see Megan Thee Stallion instead of Kamala.

As the community notes on this post state, there were many American flags at the concert. Xitter users were quick to correct him.

He's out of the loop:

"Ghetto trash."

A large, enthusiastic crowd means that Kamala will steal the election -- or something.

Sure, go with that. Trump and his supporters can deny the enthusiasm for Harris, but it's genuine, and they are bringing in a phenomenal amount of money for Kamala's campaign. First, Black women took to Zoom for fundraising, Black Men For Kamala stepped up, White Women for Harris took their turn, and White Dudes for Harris held a fundraiser, too. The crowd was there to see Kamala, and Megan Thee Stallion proudly entertained the crowd. Deal with it, MAGA. Cope harder.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon