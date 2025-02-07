Awww! Desi Lydic Observes Press Secretary's First Walk-Back!

Isn't that adorable?
By Susie MadrakFebruary 7, 2025

Do they make a Hallmark ornament for "Baby's First Walk-Back"? Desi Lydic explains it all. Via HuffPost:

“Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic on Thursday mockingly congratulated White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt for having to walk back President Donald Trump’s claim that the United States would take over Gaza.

“Awww,” said Lydic. “Trump’s press secretary just had her first walk-back! This is an important rite of passage for Trump’s spokespeople. Their bull mitzvah, if you will.”

While everyone debates Gaza, however, Trump has already moved on to other topics, signing an executive order to ban trans athletes from girls’ and women’s sports and offering buyouts to the CIA.

“He’s basically the norovirus,” she said. “Every day he spews executive orders all over the place, and while we struggle to clean up all the puke, he comes out the other end with something even worse.”

Today, Trump executed the walkback doubledown on the very uneven parallel bars.
#Gaza

The Daily Show

(@judyhampden.bsky.social) 2025-02-07T04:07:45.786Z

“The White House & the US Secretary of State on Wednesday appeared to try to alter the narrative after President Donald #Trump said the #USA would ‘take over’ the #Gaza Strip & permanently resettle its residents.” “The Walkback”? But we heard every word The Huckster said. In context. #propaganda

MediaActive ▪️EQUALITY ▪️JUSTICE ▪️PEACE (@mediaactive.bsky.social) 2025-02-06T00:20:10.113Z

I’d forgotten just how exhausting all the crazy stuff/walkback cycles are.

“Top Trump administration officials on Wednesday walked back elements of President Trump’s proposal to ‘take over’ Gaza and drive out the Palestinian population”

Martin SFP Bryant (@martinsfp.bsky.social) 2025-02-05T20:15:38.042Z

