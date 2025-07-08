Marge's BF Embarrasses Himself In First Press Briefing

Real America's Voice Brian Glenn referred to the Texas floods as a hurricane. Really.
By John AmatoJuly 8, 2025

Donald Trump has been replacing qualified people within the entire federal government with sycophants and suckups to mindlessly execute his every whim.

After kicking the Associated Press out of the White House press briefings, he's adding wingnut sycophants to the press corp which includes Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend Brian Glenn from Real America's Voice.

His coverage of Trump at RSBN and now RAV shows how a cult mentality prevails in MAGAland.

Donald Trump's A.I. press bot immediately singled out Glenn and asked him to take the first question.

Glenn started by describing the tragedy in Texas from massive flooding as a -- wait for it --- a hurricane!

You can't make this up.

LEAVITT: We'll lead with our new media seat, Brian Glenn, who is, of course, very present in this briefing room.

He's put in a lot of hours covering this president. So we're glad you finally have a seat today, Brian. Go ahead.

GLENN: It feels great to sit down. Thank you very much.

I want to go back to the hurricane.

You said that President Trump was scheduled to go to Texas later this week.

Can you speculate on what day and what he has plans?

As Homer Simpson says, D'oh!

Can you help us out?

