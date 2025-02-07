Trump Creates Bogus Task Force To 'Protect Christians'

Trump has made it clear Blacks, minorities, women, and the LGBTQ+ community are not being discriminated against, only Christians.
By John AmatoFebruary 7, 2025

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump said he is setting up a committee to combat anti-Christian discrimination.

The Supreme Court and Donald Trump have already ripped protections away from Blacks, women, every minority, and the entire LGBTQ community to support his hope for a Christian nationalist takeover.

Trump is putting the "cherry on top" of this hatred by setting up a ridiculous committee.

TRUMP: Today, I'm signing an executive order to make our attorney general, who's a great person — she's going to be a great attorney general, Pam Bondi — the head of a task force, brand new, to eradicate anti-Christian bias.

The mission of this task force will be to immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ, which was absolutely terrible, the IRS, the FBI — terrible — and other agencies

Trump has put in charge this massive boondoggle to Christian nationalist, crazy Paula White.

We know her well.

Trump is gifting Christian nationalists with the power to be publicly racist, sexist, and homophobic without any consequences.

Soon, he'll target Mathew Shepard and the hate crimes legislation passed after his horrific murder.

Trump has appointed the tongue-talkin’ carnie act Paula White to run his new, First-Amendment-flouting “White House Faith Office.” She is a ridiculous conwoman.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgZv...

Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 2025-02-07T00:04:49.674Z

In his latest vomit-inducing grift to indulge the hatred and bigotry of Christian nationalists, the satanic Oompa Loompa has announced he will create a "White House Faith Office" led by fascist far-right televangelist Paula White — who has been married three times. 😕👇

Bill Madden (@maddenifico.bsky.social) 2025-02-06T22:43:06.494Z

Paula Michelle White-Cain, televangelist, leading the White House Faith Office. Word is she left her 1st husband, dumped the 2nd one after cheating on him, then married #3 a member of the rock band Journey, embezzled band money and committed fraud. WWJD? 🤦‍♀️
thegrio.com/2025/02/06/p...

Lisa Gerrish 💙 (@gerrishlisa.bsky.social) 2025-02-07T03:43:08.599Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon