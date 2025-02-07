Trump Creates Bogus Task Force To 'Protect Christians'

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump said he is setting up a committee to combat anti-Christian discrimination.

The Supreme Court and Donald Trump have already ripped protections away from Blacks, women, every minority, and the entire LGBTQ community to support his hope for a Christian nationalist takeover.

Trump is putting the "cherry on top" of this hatred by setting up a ridiculous committee.

TRUMP: Today, I'm signing an executive order to make our attorney general, who's a great person — she's going to be a great attorney general, Pam Bondi — the head of a task force, brand new, to eradicate anti-Christian bias. The mission of this task force will be to immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ, which was absolutely terrible, the IRS, the FBI — terrible — and other agencies

Trump has put in charge this massive boondoggle to Christian nationalist, crazy Paula White.

We know her well.

Trump is gifting Christian nationalists with the power to be publicly racist, sexist, and homophobic without any consequences.

Soon, he'll target Mathew Shepard and the hate crimes legislation passed after his horrific murder.

Trump has appointed the tongue-talkin’ carnie act Paula White to run his new, First-Amendment-flouting “White House Faith Office.” She is a ridiculous conwoman.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgZv... — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 2025-02-07T00:04:49.674Z

In his latest vomit-inducing grift to indulge the hatred and bigotry of Christian nationalists, the satanic Oompa Loompa has announced he will create a "White House Faith Office" led by fascist far-right televangelist Paula White — who has been married three times. 😕👇 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico.bsky.social) 2025-02-06T22:43:06.494Z