The Chickensh*t Panics Over Debating Kamala In Late Night Post

Donald Trump is in panic mode just two weeks before the agreed-upon debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. The former President posted on Truth Social, even though he's been tweeting lately to call Gov. Tim Walz "Tampon Tim " and make other statesmanlike comments. That should show us what to expect from Trump during a debate for the highest office in the land.

"I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan Carl’s(K?) ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?" Trump wrote just after 10:00 pm. "Will panelist Donna Brazil give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton?"

"Will Kamala’s best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise. Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus hanging out now?" he added. "Will he be involved. They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!! Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS, and even CNN? Stay tuned!!!"

In June, Trump and President Joe Biden agreed on a Sept. 10 debate on ABC, but Harris entered the race after Biden passed the torch to his vice president, and now the big chickenshit appears to be looking for a way out.

Xitter users weighed in:

I doubt the little manlet got much sleep last night. I'd be scared, too, if I were a felon about to debate a prosecutor in front of the world. Next, Trump will demand that the debate be featured on OAN or Newsmax. He's scared shitless. Or Steve Bannon could host it on his podcast! Oh wait, he's still in prison. Tick-tock, Donald.