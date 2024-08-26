The Chickensh*t Panics Over Debating Kamala In Late Night Post

There is a diaper overload on Truth Social. Is Ivanka on diaper duty? Clean it up, girl.
The Chickensh*t Panics Over Debating Kamala In Late Night Post
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardAugust 26, 2024

Donald Trump is in panic mode just two weeks before the agreed-upon debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. The former President posted on Truth Social, even though he's been tweeting lately to call Gov. Tim Walz "Tampon Tim " and make other statesmanlike comments. That should show us what to expect from Trump during a debate for the highest office in the land.

"I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan Carl’s(K?) ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?" Trump wrote just after 10:00 pm. "Will panelist Donna Brazil give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton?"

"Will Kamala’s best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise. Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus hanging out now?" he added. "Will he be involved. They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!! Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS, and even CNN? Stay tuned!!!"

In June, Trump and President Joe Biden agreed on a Sept. 10 debate on ABC, but Harris entered the race after Biden passed the torch to his vice president, and now the big chickenshit appears to be looking for a way out.

Xitter users weighed in:

I doubt the little manlet got much sleep last night. I'd be scared, too, if I were a felon about to debate a prosecutor in front of the world. Next, Trump will demand that the debate be featured on OAN or Newsmax. He's scared shitless. Or Steve Bannon could host it on his podcast! Oh wait, he's still in prison. Tick-tock, Donald.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon