Fox News’ Brit Hume On Harris Debate: 'This Was Pretty Much Her Night'

Even Fox News can’t give him any points.
By John AmatoSeptember 11, 2024

Long-time Fox News host and analyst Brit Hume praised VP Harris' debate performance, castigating Trump for taking the bait and spewing his same tired tropes.

Hume started by saying Harris didn't answer all the questions surrounding her campaign before focusing on the debate itself.

HUME: Never. She said she'd go down the list. She never really...

She never did.

Now, look, make no mistake about it.

Trump had a bad night.

He rose to debate repeatedly when she baited him, something I'm sure his advisors had begged him not to do. You know, in the first debate when Biden attacked him, he just kept his cool and kept going.

In this debate, he rose to debating, and we heard so many of the old grievances that we'd long thought that Trump had learned were not winners politically. And there they all were.

You know, talking about how he didn't lose the election and all that. And so my sense is that she came out of this in pretty good shape. Now, how long this will last is anybody's guess, but for tonight at least, this was pretty much her night.

You're saying she had a good night?

I'm saying she certainly did.

Trump had a bad night and Harris won the debate.

Matt Drudge agrees.

img_2380

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon