Fox News' Brit Hume Praises Kamala Harris's 'Powerful Speech'

Fox News analyst Britt Hume gave VP Harris a big thumbs up for her DNC acceptance speech, describing it as forceful, effective, powerful, and professional with emphasis.

Hume is usually the fuddy-duddy conservative that finds fault on most Democratic speeches for the Fox News All-Star panel coverage of all major political events.

But this time Hume had no complaints.

HUME: Well, you're right about the force for which it was delivered. It was a forceful speech, delivered crisply and professionally, with emphasis. There was no stumbling, fumbling, or any of that. It is, however, I think, on paper, at least, the speech that Joe Biden could have given. What Joe Biden could not have done at any point, in my view, in his presidency was to deliver the speech with the force and effect she delivered this speech tonight. It was solid. _____________________ I was struck most of all by her overall delivery and her sense of timing. Obviously, this is a partisan audience. They were poised to love whatever she said. She delivered it in such a way that I think she got about as much momentum from the crowd as you could get, you know, keeping in mind that this is a partisan audience. They were here to cheer her, and they did.

Just think how the rest of America ranked her performance if that Fox News' curmudgeon praised Kamala Harris!