Kamala Harris Accepts The Democratic Nomination For President

Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage at 10:32 PM Eastern time dressed in a navy blue power suit, greeted by a raucous standing ovation from the convention crowd. After the ovation and talking about her past a bit, she accepted the nomination to be the Democratic nominee for the presidency.

Harris explained how she became a prosecutor and how she presented herself in front of the judge.

HARRIS: Today, in the courtroom, I stood proudly before a judge and I said five words, Kamala Harris for the people. And to be clear, my entire career, I've only had one client, the people. And so, on behalf of the people, on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender, or the language your grandmother speaks, on behalf of my mother, and everyone who has ever set out on their own unlikely journey, on behalf of Americans like the people I grew up with, people who work hard, chase their dreams, and look out for one another, on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination to be President of the United States of America. Thank you. (x many)

All four days of the Democratic convention were viewed by many more people than the RNC's convention and when it came time to put up, Harris knocked it out of the park!