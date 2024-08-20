Texas Rep. Gets Emotional Sharing Personal Story About Harris At DNC

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett had a hard time keeping her emotions under control while recounting a personal story about VP Harris supporting her when she first wondered what she was walking into with this insane GOP controlled House.
By HeatherAugust 20, 2024

Here's the end of Crockett's speech on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

CROCKETT: But what I love about Kamala Harris goes beyond her resume. It's that she sees the humanity in everyone.

She's the only candidate in this race who is capable of empathy.

When I first got to Congress, I wasn't sure I made the right decision.

The Chaos Caucus couldn't elect a Speaker and the Oversight Committee was unhinged.

I was going through all of this when I visited the Vice President's residence for the first time. As I approached Vice President Harris for our official photo, she turned to me and asked, “What's wrong?”

Mind you, we'd never met, but she saw right through me. She saw the distress. I immediately began crying... and the most powerful woman in the world, wiped my tears and listened. It's so hard for me to tell this story.

She then said, among other things, you are exactly where God wants you. Your district chose you because they believe in you, and so do I.

… The next month, I went viral for the first of many times to come, for hitting Republicans with a dose of their own medicine.

That brief but impactful interaction gave me my legislative legs and I've been running ever since.

The question before us is, will a vindictive vile villain violate voters' vision... for a better America or not? I hear alliterations are back in style.

And she has done exactly that and been a thorn in the wingnuts' side she's had to put up with ever since.

It was nice to hear that Harris had her back from day one.

