RNC Vs. DNC: A Brutal Video Clip Comparing The Two Conventions

A clip that Morning Joe posted on Xitter contrasts the Republican National Convention last month with the Democratic National Convention being held this week. On one side, during the roll call, you see Republicans who are promoting a man who lists his grievances daily while lashing out at the world as he hurls ketchup at the walls of Mar-a-Lago just before cheating at golf.

Trump is a magnet for the aggrieved -- a crowd filled with old, boring, white people who show little enthusiasm for their party. That's probably because their party insists on moving backward instead of forward while offering no new ideas.

On the DNC's side, you could feel the enthusiasm, with the diverse crowd expressing joy. A feeling of fervency was in the air, and you could almost touch the energy.

Xitter users noticed that, too.

For context… this is energy of the RNC Convention 2024 Roll Call 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/T2ImbeOnGF — Patrick, Not Pat (@PresidentPat) August 21, 2024

The DNC roll call makes the RNC roll call look like a funeral. pic.twitter.com/YvHzk6SOnG — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2024

Lil Jon makes a surprise appearance at the #DNC for Georgia's roll call pic.twitter.com/okirJaGfqY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 21, 2024

This right here:

I was screaming at home, clapping, and obnoxiously whistling like a maniac, with my Honey's son asking from downstairs if I was OK.

I'm fine. We felt content with President Biden in office. Still, a jealous, vindictive man stalked his successor, even creating his own social site to blast Biden and what he describes as our "failing" country that he feigns to love daily simply because he lost the race in 2020. With Kamala, we now feel joy and hope for the future of the United States.

The country is OK. We're good. Only one side is angry about moving forward to a country that is good for all of us. We just need to take that joy to the ballot box in November.