Kamala Harris Dominates The Felon In Convention Speech Ratings

Vice President Kamala Harris is now dominating her felonious opponent in ratings, donations, and crowd sizes—points that genuinely get under Donald Trump's fragile skin. Regarding enthusiasm and ratings, the difference between the Republican National Convention last month and the Democratic National Convention held this past week is stark.

Not only did more people tune in to see Harris's DNC acceptance speech, but Walz was also viewed more than J.D. Vance.

Via The Daily Beast:

The final night of the DNC averaged 26.2 million viewers across 15 networks, with Harris’ speech bringing in 28.9 million viewers, according to industry research firm Nielsen. Night four of the convention was the most viewed, with viewership up 30 percent from the previous nights.

The former President isn't going to like that.

Ratings were even top of mind for Trump last weekend when Rolling Stone reported he told aides there was no chance the RNC’s “tremendous” viewership numbers could be topped by the DNC.

As it happens, the felon was wrong.

On Wednesday, for example, Nielsen’s data showed the RNC attracted about 17.9 million viewers on the night that featured a primetime speech from JD Vance. Democrats pulled in 11 percent more on the third day of the DNC, which included a speech from Tim Walz. The first two nights of the conventions had similar disparities. The opening night of the DNC had 20 million viewers, while the RNC pulled in 18.1 million. For day two, 20.8 million people tuned into the DNC, while just 14.8 million flipped on the TV to watch Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis take the stage.

This part will make Trump hurl ketchup bottles:

That’s because Harris, using metrics that combine viewership from seven networks that carried her nomination acceptance speech, earned a rating of 15 while Trump’s Republican National Convention address last month was just 12.3.

While Trump was being bested in viewership, he took to Truth Social to shitpost all night about Harris's speech (he seemed to think that Harris should talk about policies regarding China during her acceptance speech), thus adding to her numbers.