Dozey Shitzinpants Takes A Little Nappy-Time During Son's RNC Speech

Walking coked out garbage pail Donald Trump Jr. spoke at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday and gave a riveting speech. (That was a bad jokey joke.) It felt like the eleventy-bazillionth night of the Convention. Vance gave a lengthy speech that was fact-checked by Daniel Dale. Vance gave me the sickies. And his wife introduced her husband, who thinks women should stay in "violent" marriages. Girl, blink three times if you need help. We're here for you!

At one point, Donald Trump Jr. spoke at the shitfest, too, and his felonious father appeared to be nodding off. Trump is such a supportive father. However, the rest of us were subjected to Junior's speech about building this country up. Someone needs to tell that guy about President Biden's infrastructure law that has launched nearly 13,000 bridge repair projects and funded improvements on over 257,000 miles of roads, including the very street where the RNC took place.

Via Wispolitics:

It turns out all roads lead back to… President Biden is delivering for Wisconsinites. This week, Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, and MAGA Republicans are hosting their Convention on a street that President Biden is fixing through his historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

We get it, Donald. Your son puts us to sleep, too. And Vance doesn't like us women folk very much. And Trump scares the f*ck out of me with his Project 2025, not to mention that he's wholly unfit for office. What a winning team!