RNC Attendees Don Ear Bandages In Support Of Trump

Remember folks, it's not a cult.
By Ed ScarceJuly 18, 2024

“Yesterday when he came in, and there was that eruption of love in the room, I thought, ‘what can I do to honor the truth? What can I possibly do?'" said Arizona delegate Joe Neglia to Fox News. I thought Neglia looked familiar and might have been a fake elector. Instead, he and several others plotted to take over the Arizona Republican convention, with a group closely aligned with Kari Lake. Nuttier than a fruitcake.

Neglia wasn't the only one of these wackadoodles walking around either, as the tweets below show.

Source: The Independent

Republican National Convention attendees have found a somewhat creative way to show their support for Donald Trump following the assassination attempt over the weekend.

On Tuesday, several convention delegates were seen sporting ear bandages in a nod to the former president’s current look after he was struck in the right ear by a bullet in the attack.

One Republican delegate even went as far as to describe the ear bandage as “the newest fashion trend.”

“Everybody in the world is going to be wearing these pretty soon,” Joe Neglia, a delegate from Arizona, told CBS News while donning a white piece of paper over his right ear.

Neglia told Fox News he was inspired when Trump entered the auditorium on Monday night to rapturous applause, the white bandage visible over his injury.

“Yesterday when he came in, and there was that eruption of love in the room, I thought, ‘what can I do to honor the truth? What can I possibly do?’” he said on Tuesday.

“And then I saw the bandage and I thought, I can do that. So, I put it on simply to honor Trump and to express sympathy with him and unity with him.”

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon