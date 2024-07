Disgraced attorney Rudy Giuliani took a weird fall walking at the Republican National Convention.

What was odd about it was that nobody was in his way, he didn't trip or slip on anything. As he was walking he just fell to his right into some chairs and then onto the ground.

Very bizarre, indeed.

And of course, Xitter had thoughts:

Drunk Rudy Giuliani tries to fight chair, loses pic.twitter.com/Q3eUuQnl1F — Conspiratorial Templates (@mynamehear) July 16, 2024

A drunk Giuliani crashed into some chairs at the RNC. The chairs have now been identified as pregnant gay immigrants who attacked him pic.twitter.com/EHBkMbwOwe — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) July 17, 2024

Of course he tripped, Rudy Giuliani was wearing the Leavened Bread Boosts pic.twitter.com/AMt8QXGVHX — Arif "Felonious Munk" Shahid (@Felonious_munk) July 17, 2024

Announcer: Attention Mr. Rudy Giuliani, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss are waiting for you at the information desk.



Rudy: pic.twitter.com/typg0tYOUe — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 16, 2024

Rudy falls to the floor today at the RNC. pic.twitter.com/h5eke6XEXw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 16, 2024

(*h/t The MeidasNews )