Trump Supporters Seen Falling Asleep During Rambling, Incoherent Speech

Quelle surprise!
By Conover KennardJuly 19, 2024

I know this will shock you, but the felon's rambling, crazy-time 90-minute speech at the Republican National Convention, where he accepted the GOP nomination to be King, put quite a few of his supporters to sleep. Trump's RNC speech was just a rehash of every rally he has subjected us to. He spoke of the "China virus" just after calling for unity the previous day, then gave the leader of the Taliban a shoutout for complimenting him by calling him "Your Excellency."

Trump hasn't changed. A narcissist is incapable of that, but the media previously fawned over the twice-impeached President's toned-down rhetoric that wasn't toned down. It was so repetitious that some of his supporters were seen dozing off.

Tim Alberta of The Atlantic wrote on Xitter about the lack of enthusiasm on display.

This right here:

Trump said, "And this great Iron Dome will be built entirely in the U.S.A." as the audience looked bored. It was as if they had never been to a Trump rally before.

NBC News noticed. However, they didn't constantly report on why Dozing Donald Stinkyshits should be replaced.

Gee, you think so?

Trump needs a competency test, not a "person, woman, man, camera, TV" cognitive test. Also, a medical report would come in handy right now after he rambled on for about 20 minutes about the assassination attempt, saying he was shot "to the head, and the bullet "hit me really, really hard," falsely adding that "tens of thousands" of people were at the rally. Trump said the "crowd thought I was dead."

If that happened to President Joe Biden -- well, you know the rest.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon