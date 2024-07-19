Trump Supporters Seen Falling Asleep During Rambling, Incoherent Speech

I know this will shock you, but the felon's rambling, crazy-time 90-minute speech at the Republican National Convention, where he accepted the GOP nomination to be King, put quite a few of his supporters to sleep. Trump's RNC speech was just a rehash of every rally he has subjected us to. He spoke of the "China virus" just after calling for unity the previous day, then gave the leader of the Taliban a shoutout for complimenting him by calling him "Your Excellency."

Trump hasn't changed. A narcissist is incapable of that, but the media previously fawned over the twice-impeached President's toned-down rhetoric that wasn't toned down. It was so repetitious that some of his supporters were seen dozing off.

Tim Alberta of The Atlantic wrote on Xitter about the lack of enthusiasm on display.

I’m standing 10 feet from the stage, in a sea of diehards, and some are getting restless. Checking phones, stealing glances at the teleprompter, whispering about when it will be over. pic.twitter.com/7Y7qDfH5fs — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) July 19, 2024

This right here:

It is a dereliction of journalistic duty, that US media relentlessly pushed the narrative of Biden stepping down, while remaining SILENT on Donald Trump. His decline, his failure, his felonious acts, fact checking his lies. #USMediaFailure #DropOutDon pathetic we do media's job. https://t.co/S29WN7kGot — realdeal (@realdea49536231) July 19, 2024

Trump said, "And this great Iron Dome will be built entirely in the U.S.A." as the audience looked bored. It was as if they had never been to a Trump rally before.

NBC News noticed. However, they didn't constantly report on why Dozing Donald Stinkyshits should be replaced.

NBC News: It was a long speech…some people fell asleep that were around us pic.twitter.com/xXTvs33bdi — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 19, 2024

Trump’s “boring AF” 90 minute acceptance speech has delegates dozing off, talking, checking their phones. pic.twitter.com/J8ZRaAUfq9 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 19, 2024

Gee, you think so?

Trump’s speech is getting horrible reviews online: “Total disaster.” “Rambling.” “Weird.” “Hateful.” “Divisive.” “Low energy.” “Boring.” “Worst convention speech I’ve ever heard.” — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 19, 2024

Trump needs a competency test, not a "person, woman, man, camera, TV" cognitive test. Also, a medical report would come in handy right now after he rambled on for about 20 minutes about the assassination attempt, saying he was shot "to the head, and the bullet "hit me really, really hard," falsely adding that "tens of thousands" of people were at the rally. Trump said the "crowd thought I was dead."

If that happened to President Joe Biden -- well, you know the rest.