Boy Named Trump Hailed As Hero For Falling Asleep During Trump's SOTU

Joshua Trump, you are all of us.
By Scarce
One of the longest and easily one of the most boring State of the Union addresses claimed an early casualty last night as Melania Trump's invitee fell asleep. The Internet was quick to create a meme, of course.

Source: The Guardian

An 11-year-old boy called Joshua Trump who was invited by his presidential namesake to his State of the Union speech fell asleep and has been hailed as a hero of the anti-Trump resistance.

Joshua Trump, a middle-school student from Delaware, was invited to the delayed event by Melania Trump. He dropped out of school after being bullied because of his last name.

As cameras panned to the audience, the boy could be seen napping while Donald Trump renewed his promise to build a US-Mexico border and declared illegal immigration “an urgent national crisis”.


