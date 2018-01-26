Stormy Daniels To Address The Nation After Trump's SOTU

A big tip of the hat to Jimmy Kimmel for having the cojones to pull this one off.

Source: TV Line

Jimmy Kimmel just landed the biggest interview of the year. The late-night talk show host has booked porn star Stormy Daniels — aka Donald Trump’s alleged former mistress — to appear on his Tuesday, Jan. 30 broadcast, just hours after the president gives his first-ever State of the Union address. Kimmel made the announcement on Twitter late Thursday night: