Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Quote Of The Week From Jimmy Kimmel Invokes Stormy Daniels

Yep, Jimmy Kimmel nailed Donald Trump in Tuesday's monologue. (open thread)
By Frances Langum

In Tuesday's monologue Jimmy Kimmel gave us the quote of the week:

“Rarely does a president of the United States interrupt primetime television to warn us about a completely made-up thing. [Trump's speech lasted about 10 minutes,] which, according to Stormy Daniels, is about eight minutes longer than he usually lasts.”

Kimmel also reached a more general audience with the Truth about the Wall and the Trump Shutdown:

JIMMY KIMMEL: If you are Donald Trump — God forbid — and you make a dumb promise during your campaign like 200 different times to build a wall, and your plan to fulfill that promise you didn’t know you were going to have to fulfill is to get people panicked enough to waste $5 billion on it, going on TV and telling us there are ‘bad hombres’ sneaking over the border, that’s not going to do it.

Thanks, Jimmy!

PS Stormy Daniels folded laundry in her underwear as alternative programming to Trump's speech, with the background playlist of

Pink Floyd-Another Brick in the Wall
Taylor Swift- We Are Never Getting Back Together
and Tom Petty- I Won't Back Down.

She had good ratings.

Open thread below...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.