Jimmy Kimmel Goes There: Dewormer Takers Should Wait At Hospital

Jimmy Kimmel speaks for most of us: ENOUGH with the horse dewormer, anti-vax BS.

“I leave you people alone for two months, you start taking horse worm medicine?” the host said, referring to his summer vacation.

Kimmel took on the Ivermectin craze: “Poison-control centers across the country have seen a spike in calls from people taking livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won’t take the vaccine, which is crazy. It’s like if you’re a vegan and you’re like, ‘No, I don’t want a hamburger — give me that can of Alpo instead.’”

Kimmel brought up a point I had not heard before: “One of the reasons these Sea Biscuits are opting for ivermectin is because they don’t trust ‘big pharma.’ Which is fine, I guess, except for the fact that ivermectin is made by Merck, which is the fourth-largest pharmaceutical company in the world.”

“Listen, if a pharmaceutical company says, ‘Please don’t take the drug we’re selling,’ you should probably listen to them. Or you could just go with a TikTok posted by a disgraced veterinarian instead.”

Kimmel feels for the animals! “Meanwhile, these poor horses are like, ‘Hey, I have worms — I need that stuff. There are worms in my butt, do you understand?’”

THIS:

“Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right in, we’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.”