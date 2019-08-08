Jimmy Kimmel Has A Theory About The Trump-Fox 'Rift'

Jimmy Kimmel has a theory about why Trump is down on Fox News (and possibly vice-versa)

KIMMEL: I’m surprised he went after Fox News. He doesn’t like that Shepard Smith spends more attention to the "news" part of it than the "Fox News" part of it.

Kimmel then showed off this Trump tweet:

Watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepard Smith, the lowest rated show on @FoxNews. Actually, whenever possible, I turn to @OANN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

KIMMEL: I have a theory about this. I believe he is setting the table to turn on Fox News when he doesn’t get reelected. Once he’s out, he’ll start a news network, a competitor to Fox. He probably thinks OANN spells “Own “. Then when he’s out of the White House he’ll go all out with them. So Shepard Smith replied. With a shoutout.

Kimmel then noted that Trump is holding a fundraiser in the Hamptons, where the highest-priced tickets go for $250,000. "For a quarter of a million dollars you can have access to the President of the United States, just like the founding fathers intended," said Kimmel.