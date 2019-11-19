Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

Jimmy Kimmel: Stable Genius Has A Check Up

Jimmy Kimmel's monologue from Monday laughs at Trump "strongly considering" testifying. "Probably not tho." (open thread)
By Frances Langum

Thanks, Jimmy Kimmel, for "Tweety Gonzalez."

Open thread below...


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.