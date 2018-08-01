Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Crooks and Liars
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Search this site:
Search
Open Thread - Trump Tapes, As Seen On TV!
By
Frances Langum
8/01/18 9:04pm
Open thread below...
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Politics
Manafort Trial, Day 2: International Wire Transfers For Lavish Lifestyle
Politics
Trump, Via Twitter, Demands Jeff Sessions End Mueller Investigation
Politics
Manafort Trial, Day 1: Ostrich Jackets, Tad Devine And Buck-Passing
Media Bites
Katy Tur Drags Rudy Giuliani For Denying Things 'No One Has Accused'
CLTV
Rudy Giuliani Forced To Call In To Fox News To Try And Clarify Trump's Position On Collusion
View more »
Latest
Jimmy Kimmel's show did a funny ad for 'The Trump Tapes' from Tinyhands Records
Misc
Open Thread - Trump Tapes, As Seen On TV!
Third eye makes me shine like jewelry
Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Eric B. & Rakim
Deadline White House host cannot handle another moment of the Press Secretary's callous dismissal of hate aimed at members of the press.
Politics
Nicolle Wallace Hopes To Never Air Another 'VILE' Sarah Huckabee Sanders Clip Again
The jury in Paul Manafort's trial heard about the wire transfers from a Cyprus bank he used to pay for expensive suits, and the house he bought for his daughters through a shell corporation.
Politics
Manafort Trial, Day 2: International Wire Transfers For Lavish Lifestyle
At Trump's rally Tuesday night in Florida, a nutball agglomeration of conspiracy theories appeared to go mainstream.
Politics
QAnon's Rise A Sign 'Trumpism' May Primarily Not Be About Trump At All
View All »
News from idealmedia.com
Another Texas District Not As Safe As The GOP Thought
A District To Win Back In Maine
I've Been A Miner For A Heart Of Gold
CONTEST! Neil Young, Alan Grayson, Harvest!
Progressive Primary Winners Abandoned By The DCCC
Visit Blog »
Latest from CLTV
Deadline White House host repulsed by Press Secretary's shrugging off hate and aggression shown towards media and Jim Acosta at Trump rally.
CLTV
Nicolle Wallace: Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Briefing Response Was 'VILE'
During her press conference today, Sarah Huckabee Sanders ignored the problems raised by Trump's constant attacks on the media.
CLTV
Sarah Sanders Glides Right By Rallygoers' Behavior Toward Jim Acosta
It's a cult alright.
CLTV
Woman At Trump Rally Says Trump Is Always Truthful
The dangerous part of this whole Trump White House is the wide assumption that there is NO governing going on.
CLTV
Last Word: Will John Kelly Stay Until 2020? Does It Matter?
Ronald Kruszewski doesn't want to get political, though.
CLTV
Stephanie Ruhle Reminds Trumper CEO: Obama's Growth Numbers
Visit CLTV »
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Comments