Jimmy Kimmel Filing A Federal Complaint About Trump Store

Jimmy Kimble of late night fame went and bought a mess of stuff at the Trump sons’ store.

Come to find out, most of it wasn’t made in America, like the MAGA people preach. In fact, two of the items did not have a country of origin listed, which is a problem.

Kimmel said such an omission could lead to potential fines of up to $500,000 if it turns out these products were made overseas. “This could be very expensive,” Kimmel said. “Not to mention embarrassing. Are they even capable of shame? I mean Trump’s whole platform is about American companies, his company isn’t even supporting America!” And Kimmel has a way to fix it. “I’ll just file an official complaint and let them sort it out,” he said to cheers.

You know, if we could sell Republican hypocrites for a dime a dollar, we could build that damn wall.

Crossposted at juanitajean.com