My Pillow's Correspondent Asks How Trump Got So Hunky And Buff

‘Will you guys also consider releasing the president’s fitness plan?’ Cara Castronuova asked. ‘Is he working out with Bobby Kennedy, and is he eating less McDonald’s?’
By Ed ScarceApril 12, 2025

When did the United States become North Korea?

Source: The Independent

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt ended Friday’s press briefing by calling on Cara Castronuova, a former boxer and failed MAGA candidate who now works at the pro-Trump propaganda network run by MyPillow CEO and 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell.

Absolutely teeing up her question to Leavitt, the Lindell TV “reporter” wondered if the White House would be able to share Donald Trump’s secret “fitness plan” because the 78-year-old president looks “healthier than ever before” and better than when he first began running for political office.

The fawning “question” to wrap up Friday’s presser — which largely focused on the continued impacts of Trump’s chaotic tariffs, the upcoming talks with Iran, and the Supreme Court ruling the administration must “facilitate” the return of a wrongly deported man — is yet another example of how this administration is reshaping press coverage within the White House.

It absolutely does.

It's not just Fox News in there but a whole slew of weirdos and misfits in Karoline Leavitt's press briefings.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon