My Pillow's Correspondent Asks How Trump Got So Hunky And Buff

When did the United States become North Korea?

Source: The Independent

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt ended Friday’s press briefing by calling on Cara Castronuova, a former boxer and failed MAGA candidate who now works at the pro-Trump propaganda network run by MyPillow CEO and 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell.

Absolutely teeing up her question to Leavitt, the Lindell TV “reporter” wondered if the White House would be able to share Donald Trump’s secret “fitness plan” because the 78-year-old president looks “healthier than ever before” and better than when he first began running for political office.

The fawning “question” to wrap up Friday’s presser — which largely focused on the continued impacts of Trump’s chaotic tariffs, the upcoming talks with Iran, and the Supreme Court ruling the administration must “facilitate” the return of a wrongly deported man — is yet another example of how this administration is reshaping press coverage within the White House.