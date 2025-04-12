Backlash Ensues Over GOPer's 'Deeply Embarrassing' Lie About Measles Outbreak

GOP Rep. Ryan Mackenzie lied, claiming undocumented immigrants are bringing measles across the border.
By Conover KennardApril 12, 2025

Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Mackenzie told a bold-faced lie on CNN’s Town Hall, claiming without evidence that undocumented immigrants were to blame for the measles outbreaks in the United States. Health officials attribute the rapid spread of the disease to declining vaccination rates in specific communities such as the Mennonite community.

Jake Tapper asked Mackenzie about the spread of the disease and if he had any concerns about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"In the case of the measles vaccine, that's something that's been long established, and I think we have a fairly good track record of evidence to prove that that is safe and effective," he said.

"So I would encourage others, if that is their choice, to actually go out and do that," he continued. "But we do have a couple other things that we need to address."

"First of all, many of these instances that are coming into our country are from illegal immigrants," he added.

There was a swift backlash on the Bad App.

This is straight up from the GOP playbook. Create a lie to blame migrants for something they didn't do.

Discussion

