You Won't Believe What Qanon Expects To Happen In Dallas Today

Starting last night, a crowd of Qnuts gathered at the AT&T Discovery Plaza in Dallas to await something very special at Dealey Plaza.

The JFK Jr wing of QAnon has become convinced that the Kennedy family is going to make some sort of grand reappearance in Dallas tomorrow and announce that Trump is President again. pic.twitter.com/BZhxTbvApj — Feminist Proper Gander (@dappergander) November 1, 2021

Something something Julian calendar, something something JFK Sr., Jackie Kennedy, and JFK Jr. will appear. JFK Sr. will transfer power to Donald Trump, and JFK Jr., who is still alive and working to bring down the Deep State, will be his vice president. (Hence, the T-shirts in the above picture.)

These fools, they got JFK Jr mixed up with The Great Pumpkin. pic.twitter.com/vhFLhTD8B1 — Spork (@Spork1975) November 2, 2021

As has been pointed out by @QOrigins' SweetAnon, a big reason for the importance of 'the Julian Calendar' is that it gives you the opportunity to play with the dates, bring in other calendars, etc



That's what the Millerites did a few times, switch calendars and pick new dates pic.twitter.com/t6Y3Okrni4 — Feminist Proper Gander (@dappergander) November 1, 2021

Though speculation around his death predates QAnon, JFK Jr was inserted into the Q mythos in June 2018 when someone claiming to be him posted on 8chan and took credit as the mind behind The Plan.https://t.co/sLYds8MmFL — Feminist Proper Gander (@dappergander) November 1, 2021

This is the guy that a lot of QAnon believers think is JFK Jr - who was 6’1, handsome and currently dead. pic.twitter.com/TgML0p11gw — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) July 7, 2021

Photos show QAnon believers gathering in Dallas -- where they believe JFK Jr. will reveal he's still alive - Raw Story - Celebrating 17 Years of Independent Journalism https://t.co/8q0yI2KQdG — Kennith Lassalle (@klassalle) November 2, 2021

JFK Sr. and JFK Jr. are expected to make a joint appearance at Dealey Plaza. They will bring 7 million missing ballots and my healthcare plan. WINNING! #DeadKennedys — John David Barron Miller Dennison (@ShitDJTsays) November 2, 2021

It's the second coming of Christ, going to be biblical. Kennedy's are the Jesus bloodline. -AB Greatest show on earth of all time!!!!! Time for us crazy people to be vindicated. God is good, love Trump and The Kennedy's.

POTUS post about turning off the Christmas Lights and celebrating Halloween At Mar A Lago tells me its all gonna blow up this week.



As you know we are also flipping the Calendar back to the Julian Calendar.

I don't even know what to say. These people are mentally ill, and they're growing in numbers. This is a mass psychosis event.

It's going to be a rough day for some people in Qanon. It's believed that JFK Jr will return to life and become Trump's vice president.



Let's talk about Leon Festinger, cognitive dissonance, and what your brain will do to protect itself from shame. /1 pic.twitter.com/mBeNGLlsiP — Elizabeth Kathory 🎃✌️ (@KathrynVie) November 2, 2021

