You Won't Believe What Qanon Expects To Happen In Dallas Today

And it's all happening at Dealey Plaza!
By Susie Madrak
Image from: Steven Monacelli

Starting last night, a crowd of Qnuts gathered at the AT&T Discovery Plaza in Dallas to await something very special at Dealey Plaza.

Something something Julian calendar, something something JFK Sr., Jackie Kennedy, and JFK Jr. will appear. JFK Sr. will transfer power to Donald Trump, and JFK Jr., who is still alive and working to bring down the Deep State, will be his vice president. (Hence, the T-shirts in the above picture.)

I don't even know what to say. These people are mentally ill, and they're growing in numbers. This is a mass psychosis event.

Vie writes:

Leon Festinger was an American social psychologist who pioneered the theory of cognitive dissonance: what your brain does when you hold two opposing beliefs, or your beliefs and actions don't align. An example: "I'm a good person, but I cheat on my wife."

Rather than acknowledge that they've done something harmful, our brains try to justify our behaviour. "It's my partner's result", "I'm stressed at work", etc. Cognitive dissonance causes these thoughts.

Festinger his students infiltrated a doomsday cult, so they could see what happened when the apocalypse didn't arrive. Many of the cultists doubled down. They believed harder; they decided they'd calculated the end dates wrong. Why?

People had shamed them for joining a cult. They'd sold their homes; they'd damaged relationships. Acknowledging they were wrong would mean facing tremendous levels of shame and humiliation. So their minds did the necessary gymnastics to keep believing.

Failed predictions aren't enough to convince most people that a conspiracy is wrong. When JFK Jr fails to appear tomorrow, it won't end Qanon.

I know people will mock them. As long as you know that cognitive dissonance will drive their minds to believe more, not less.

