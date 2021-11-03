Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

QAnon Expected JFK Jr. To Appear At Rolling Stone Concert

Fans of the QAnon movement regrouped on Tuesday after John F. Kennedy Jr. did not show up at Dealey Plaza in Dallas as they had expected.
By David

Fans of the QAnon movement regrouped on Tuesday after John F. Kennedy Jr. did not show up at Dealey Plaza in Dallas as they had expected.

The QAnon believers began gathering in Dealey Plaza on Monday evening. People on the scene said that they expected the former president's dead son to reveal himself Tuesday at 12:29 p.m. to reinstate Donald J. Trump as president.

But when JFK Jr. failed to show himself on Tuesday afternoon, the word quickly spread that his reemergence would take place at a Rolling Stones concert in Dallas later in the evening.

One QAnon believer explained on a live stream that many dead celebrities were expected to turn up on Tuesday.

"They said dead people would be walking around," the woman said. "I've been looking for people. Somebody said yesterday they think they saw Dale Earnhardt. We think we saw Robin Williams. Thoroughly excited."

"There's going to be even more tonight it sounds like too," she added. "At the Rolling Stones concert."

One person who was interviewed was reportedly "convinced" that Mick Jagger would bring JFK Jr. on stage. Another believer said that the dead celebrity would be opening the concert for the Stones.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team