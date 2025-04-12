Aging Narcissist Replaces Obama's Portrait With 'Assassination Attempt' Photo

The raging Narcissist-in-Chief's pettiness is on display again -- literally. Donald's jealousy of Barack Obama continues as he replaced the former President's portrait with the one of his alleged assassination attempt. The official White House Xitter account wrote, “Some new artwork at the White House," but people noticed that that's where Obama's portrait was featured.

People noticed the pettiness of it all, like this Associated Press reporter.

This is where President Obama's portrait used to hang https://t.co/8rZetL34Sk — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) April 11, 2025

Joe Biden was right calling these people garbage, it’s a cult https://t.co/qjKYfWhTMv — Aes🇺🇸 (@AesPolitics1) April 11, 2025

Trump has just replaced President Obama’s official presidential portrait in the White House with a painting of himself. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen.bsky.social) 2025-04-11T19:42:42.889Z

I have independently confirmed that President Obama’s White House portrait has indeed been replaced by this portrait of President Trump in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against him. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) 2025-04-11T19:25:45.275Z

Ali further notes that "The White House, which has posted a video of President Trump’s portrait, says President Obama’s portrait was moved to a different location in the entrance hall." So, I guess Obama got a demotion.

This was taken at Christmas. This space in the entrance hall is traditionally reserved for the last president to have their official portrait unveiled — and that’s still Barack Obama. — Chris D. Jackson (@chrisdjackson.bsky.social) 2025-04-11T19:13:24.002Z

Pathetically needy Donald has replaced President Obama's portrait with a tacky fan-produced painting of the time Trump faked taking a bullet to the ear. Not only does this show how thirsty Donald is, it also shows how inept his administration is. The new pic doesn't line up with the molding. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 2025-04-11T23:10:49.089Z

In recent years, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush had their portraits unveiled here—by tradition, not ego.



To my knowledge, no president has ever hung his own portrait. But then again, we've never had a narcissist this desperate for validation either. pic.twitter.com/9SIRLj92IW — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) April 11, 2025

When Obama's portrait was unveiled, the former President said, “When future generations walk these halls and look up at these portraits, I hope they get a better honest sense of who Michelle and I were. And I hope they leave with a deeper understanding that if we could make it here, maybe they can, too. They can do remarkable things, too.”

Can we have Obama back, please? Or Joe Biden.