Remember The Sweet Little Girl Who Was Completely Enamored With Michelle Obama's Portrait?

Do you remember that sweet little girl who was entranced by Michelle Obama's portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC?

The sweet little girl's mom said:

"Parker was in front on the portrait, and I really wanted her to turn around so I could get a picture with her, and she genuinely, honestly would not turn around. She was uncooperative with me because she was just so focused on the portrait and studying it, and she was just so fascinated."

The image, caught by Ben Hines and posted on Facebook:

Donna Hines & I made a pilgrimage today and we were delighted to wait in line behind this fellow art lover & hopeful patriot. Posted by Ben Hines on Thursday, March 1, 2018

Well, that got Michelle Obama's attention and led to an amazing face-to-face meeting at Mrs. Obama's office.

Her name is Parker Curry and she is 3 years old and she had the most fabulous costume for Halloween this year. You guessed it, she went as Michelle Obama....which led to this amazing tweet:

You nailed the look, Parker! I love it!!!! ❤️ https://t.co/40CArze8gT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 1, 2018

Good job, Parker!