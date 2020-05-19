Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Refuses To Unveil Obama’s Portrait At The White House

Donald Trump never stops debasing the presidency with his pettiness and jealousy toward President Barack Obama.
By NewsHound Ellen

From Business Insider:

President Donald Trump won't be unveiling former President Barack Obama's portrait at the White House, breaking a 40-year tradition, NBC News reported on Tuesday.
Obama would also not be interested in attending such an event, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

For decades, first-term presidents have held ceremonies in the East Room to unveil the portraits of their immediate predecessors. Obama did so for former President George W. Bush in 2012, for example.

The unveiling could have been a moment for Trump to show the kind of decency and magnanimity we used to take for granted in a president. But Trump can't seem to muster up even the smallest doses.

As NBC News pointed out, Trump "has attacked Obama to an extent no other president has done to a predecessor." Recently, Trump has been accusing Obama of a crime yet is unable to explain what the crime is.

Heck, maybe Trump is just afraid he'd have to acknowledge that his whole birther schtick was nothing but a load of racist BS.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us