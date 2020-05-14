Trump Still Can't Say What Crime Was Supposedly Committed During Flynn 'Unmasking'

The people at Media Matters put together a mashup of the ridiculous softball questions lobbed to Trump from one of his sycophants over on the Fox Business Network, Maria Bartiromo, who, as they noted, basically gave Trump the Dear Leader treatment straight out of Lou Dobbs' playbook, even though she's supposedly one of their "straight news" anchors.

Bartiromo asked Trump about the latest faux "scandal" being drummed up by Trump and his allies, where they're doing their best to try to criminalize the entire Mueller investigation, go after anyone and everyone involved with investigating his crooked NSA Michael Flynn, and manipulating a routine intelligence activity in order to take down Biden, help Trump win the presidential election, and distract from the tens of thousands of Americans dying on his watch from Covid-19.

Here's more from Fox on the Bartiromo interview, where he called the unmasking the "greatest political crime in the history of our country" but still couldn't explain what crime anyone supposedly committed:

President Trump weighed in Thursday in an interview with Fox Business Network on the former Obama officials – including former Vice President Joe Biden and former FBI Director James Comey – who requested to "unmask" former national security adviser Michael Flynn during the transition period between the Trump and Obama administrations. A list of the then-President Obama officials who made these requests – while an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and alleged Trump campaign collusion in such efforts was ongoing – was made public Wednesday by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., after it was declassified by acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell. "It was the greatest political crime in the history of our country," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo that aired Thursday morning. "If I were a Democrat instead of a Republican, I think everybody would have been in jail a long time ago, and I'm talking with 50-year sentences. It is a disgrace what's happened. This is the greatest political scam, hoax in the history of our country." Trump continued: "People should be going to jail for this stuff and hopefully, a lot of people are going to have to pay. No other president should have to go through, and I'll tell you, Gen. Flynn and others are heroes, heroes, because what's happened to them. They weren't after Gen. Flynn. They wanted him to lie about me. Make up a story." [...] The Trump campaign slammed Biden over the fact his name appeared on the list of officials who requested Flynn's unmasking. “Joe Biden’s limp claim that he doesn’t know anything about the railroading of Gen. Michael Flynn just got even more unbelievable. Biden is listed among the Obama administration officials who requested the unmasking of Flynn," campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. "We already knew Biden was briefed on the Flynn case before President Trump took office and now we know that he wanted Flynn unmasked."

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah had an explanation for just What the F**k is "Obamagate"? following Trump's presser earlier this week, when he basically had a meltdown with the Washington Post's Phil Rucker asked him what crime he was accusing the Obama administration of supposedly committing:

It seems he's not having any easier of a time answering that question even when he's in friendly territory. He just rambles on with a bunch of rehearsed talking points on how everyone was out to get him, but still no answer on the crime.

Trump is pushing Lindsey Graham to do his dirty work for him and haul President Obama in before his committee, and even lickspittle Graham isn't ready to go that far, and told Trump he should "be careful what you wish for."

We'll see how Trump feels about former presidents being hauled before Congress when it's his turn in the box, which is hopefully sooner and not later.