Ron Johnson Admits Biden Won Legitimately... But Voter Fraud!

Two weeks ago, it came out that Ron Johnson had privately admitted that Biden had won but kept pushing Trump's conspiracies about voter fraud because to do otherwise publicly would be "political suicide."

On Tuesday morning, Wisconsin's dumb senator appeared on "Mornings With Maria" on Fox Business.

After spending eight and a half minutes droning on farfetched conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden, he spent two minutes discussing a sham hearing he is going to hold on Wednesday into the supposed rampant voter fraud that happened in the presidential elections.

It's immediately obvious what a sham it will be as soon as RoJo said that his star witness is going to be Ken Starr. Starr will be followed by select Republicans from a few states that just know about "voter irregularities."

However, later that same day, in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Biden finally admitted publicly that Biden had won the election legitimately. However, in almost the same breath, he pushed the voter fraud bullshit again:

One day after the Electoral College affirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, said in an interview that he acknowledged Biden as the president-elect and believed the election was legitimate. At the same time, Johnson plans to hold a Senate hearing Wednesday on election “irregularities,” saying there are “legitimate questions” about the way the election was administrated in Wisconsin and other states. “All I’m trying to do is hold a very upfront, straightforward hearing talking about what controls there are in place, what fraud does occur, what can we do to prevent fraud in the future,” said Johnson in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Johnson contended there are unanswered questions about the election process. But asked if he regarded the election as "legitimate," he said, "Yes. I haven’t seen anything that would convince me that the results — the overall national result — would be overturned."

RoJo also said that he had no plans to object when Congress meets to tabulate the Electoral College votes.

A lot of people are saying that RoJo is still going on with the sham hearing to create further doubt about the election and Biden's legitimacy.

While I don't disagree with that opinion, I would take it one step further. I think Biden is really laying the groundwork for states to point at the hearing and use it as justification to push for even more voter suppression in future elections. This voter suppression could take the form of greatly curtailing early voting, putting more restrictions on the use of absentee ballots and banning the popular ballot drop boxes.