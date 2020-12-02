Ron Johnson Privately Admits Biden Won, But Publicly Pushes Trump's Lies

As a caveat, the gentle reader should be aware that the following is an excerpt from an article by Mark Becker, former chair of the Brown County Republicans (Brown County is the home of Green Bay) and was published in The Bulwark, a right wing site founded by radical right winger Charlie Sykes, who helped usher in Scott Walker, David Clarke and Ron Johnson and who is now trying to cash in on the "Never Trump" wing of the Republicans. With that in mind, the reader can take it for what it's worth.

Becker reports that he had a 30-minute conversation with RoJo to discuss Becker's concern's about the direction that the GOP is taking. While the whole article is worthy of a read the real insight into RoJo's depravity is here:

After dismissing the notion that being honest with his constituents about election integrity was important, Sen. Johnson said that although Biden had won, he was, “the worst candidate for president in the history of the country.” He said that Biden won strictly because of all the hatred for Trump that was advanced by the media every single day. We spoke of organizations such as the Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump. Johnson said that he loathed these organizations because “they are money-grubbing pieces of shit.” He said that these organizations and the media refused to accept all the good things Trump has done, “even though he [Trump] is an asshole, he was right on so many things.” He talked about his displeasure for the “political establishment.” He said that he “honestly doesn’t even much care for Mitch McConnell,” because of his entrenchment within said establishment. The senator talked about Trump being right on the First Step Act, right on China, and right on the economy. He said that Trump had so many accomplishments but that nobody wants to talk about them because everyone hates his guts. He said that with him, “it’s really about what’s right and what’s wrong,” and in his mind Trump was right on so many things. I asked him that if it truly is about right versus wrong, why doesn’t he call out what Trump does wrong? His answer: In essence, that it would be political suicide.

In summary, RoJo thinks being honest with the people of Wisconsin is less important that kissing Trump's orange ass, even though Trump is on his way out.

Also, RoJo keeps irony alive by calling the "Never Trump" groups "money-grubbing pieces of shit." Does RoJo even own a mirror?

And all of this stems from RoJo's deep-seated fear that the MAGAts would not be nice to him. In other words, RoJo's too chickenshit to be honest with the people despite everyone already knowing the truth. Maybe Trump can take RoJo with him when he leaves. Now, isn't that a happy thought?