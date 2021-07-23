Ron Johnson Admits The Truth About His Tenure In D.C.

QAnon Ron Johnson is either hinting that he isn't going to run for reelection after all. Or maybe he's just trying to drum up support from the other MAGAts. Either way, the truly shocking part is that he has spoken the truth for the first time!

The anti-vaxxer, anti-masker, QAnon conspiracy theorist and Russian tool, RoJo first admitted that he hasn't been very successful in the Senate for the past 11 years, albeit his rationale for that statement was all wrong:

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, issued an underwhelming endorsement of his own 11-year run in Congress, telling a conservative podcast host on Wednesday that he didn't think he'd been "particularly successful" in office. [...] "I feel really bad that I've been here now probably 11 years and we've doubled the debt," Johnson said. "Obamacare's still in place, and we've doubled the debt. I don't feel like my time here has been particularly successful."

RoJo was correct that he was an abysmal failure, but it's because he failed to bring jobs to Wisconsin, spread disinformation regarding COVID and the vaccines, and downright lied about the insurrection riot on January 6. And that's not to mention that he was a treasonous asshole for the past four years.

But QAnon Ron wasn't done with this uncharacteristically speaking the truth. He continued with this self-evident bombshell:

In an interview this week, Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said he “may not be the best candidate” for the 2022 U.S. Senate race, an indication his reelection bid is not exactly preordained despite the fact he raised $1.2 million in the second quarter of the year, more than his Democratic challengers and double his first-quarter take. “I want to make sure that this U.S. Senate seat is retained in Republican hands,” Johnson told conservative commentator Lisa Boothe. “You see what the media’s doing to me. I may not be the best candidate. I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win, if I don’t think I was the best person to be able to win.” He then referenced former Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant, who he said retired at the height of his success because “he wanted to live a life.”

Right now, every Democrat and Independent, as well as more than a few Republicans are nodding their heads in agreement.

RoJo has been busy spending money like a drunken Republican lobbyist, running internal polls to see how he's comparing to at least the major names lining up on the Democratic side. Those numbers must not be very comforting for him to even make a statement like that.

On the Democratic side, there are already nine candidates that have thrown their hats in the ring, with at least four of them posing a serious threat. Serious enough for The Cook Political Report to move Wisconsin into toss up status.

Whether RoJo finally makes the wise choice of turning tail and retiring or if he stays in to lose the seat to the Democrats makes no difference to me. The end result will be the same.