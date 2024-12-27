2024 Crookies Media Cowards Of The Year: WaPo And LA Times

Kids, it is that time of year again: The Crookies Awards! We select "good guys" and "bad guys" to recognize for their contribution for the good or the bad.

My top choice for this years BAD guys are the media cowards of the year: The Washington Post and The LA Times. Pathetic, sniveling, bend the knee, kiss the ring (and the ass) cowards who refused to endorse during the 2024 election.

The Washington Post failed to endorse a candidate for the 2024 election, causing a HUGE uproar and led to a flood of subscriber cancellations.

Jeff Bezos, billionaire owner of the Washington Post, defended his choice.

Shocking no one, shortly after the election, Bezos joined Trump and Elon Musk at Mar-A-Lago for a celebratory dinner.

The LA Times has taken a similarly disgusting path, also choosing to not endorse, leading to massive resignations at the paper.

Since the election, the LA Times owner has directed the editorial board to ‘take a break’ from writing about Trump.

The mainstream media has lost the confidence of much of it's reader base. I have been a loyal subscriber of the Washington Post for about 30 years and actually cancelled my subscription after their non-endorsement.

For your pathetic acquiescence to the fascist President Trump, you win a Crookie "Bad Guy Of 2024 Award!"

Congratulations, Washington Post and LA Times. I hope Trump shuts you both down. You deserve it.

